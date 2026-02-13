First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL is Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,169 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.8% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $18,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSL. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities. FTSL was launched on May 1, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

