Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $4.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.7714.

BMBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Bumble from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bumble from $5.50 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bumble from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Bumble has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $7,337,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 292.9% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 200,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 149,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company’s core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

