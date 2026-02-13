NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS) Short Interest Update

NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,284 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the January 15th total of 1,603 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,807 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,807 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NestYield Total Return Guard ETF Price Performance

Shares of EGGS opened at $36.87 on Friday. NestYield Total Return Guard ETF has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 million, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NestYield Total Return Guard ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NestYield Total Return Guard ETF stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,768 shares during the period. NestYield Total Return Guard ETF makes up 1.2% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 80.76% of NestYield Total Return Guard ETF worth $21,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About NestYield Total Return Guard ETF

The NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (EGGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed investing in US large cap equities directly and synthetically. The fund employs options strategies to generate income, benefit from the upside value of the equities, and hedge downside risks using a laddered options strategy EGGS was launched on Dec 26, 2024 and is issued by NestYield.

