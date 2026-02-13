Short Interest in Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Expands By 103.3%

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 472,884 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the January 15th total of 232,562 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,606,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,606,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOGZ. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dogness (International) in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dogness (International) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOGZ

Dogness (International) Stock Performance

Shares of DOGZ stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. Dogness has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $34.88.

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dogness (International)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dogness (International) by 106,624.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the third quarter valued at $518,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dogness (International) by 687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dogness (International) Corporation is a provider of pet health and lifestyle products that focuses on smart and interactive solutions for companion animals. The company designs, manufactures and markets a range of pet care products that integrate technology to enhance monitoring, feeding, exercise and enrichment for dogs and cats. Its product portfolio caters to pet owners seeking automated, data-driven tools to support pet well-being and owner convenience.

The company’s offerings include automatic pet feeders and water fountains equipped with programmable schedules, smartphone connectivity and real-time portion controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.