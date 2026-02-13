Xaar (LON:XAR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 117.68 and traded as low as GBX 105. Xaar shares last traded at GBX 113, with a volume of 85,079 shares.

Xaar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.68. The company has a market cap of £89.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Xaar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.