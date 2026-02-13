Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) Short Interest Update

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 44,280 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the January 15th total of 21,489 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,770 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 60,770 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIGH. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 208,057 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 556,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after buying an additional 69,807 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 48,261 shares during the period.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA HIGH opened at $21.83 on Friday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

