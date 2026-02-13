Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.29 and traded as high as $61.32. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $60.82, with a volume of 63,537 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HBCP. Zacks Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Home Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $476.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.73 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company’s core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

