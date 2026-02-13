Synchrony Financial $SYF Stock Holdings Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,595,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,741 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,307,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,194,000 after buying an additional 406,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,542,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,236,000 after buying an additional 333,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,360,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,737,000 after acquiring an additional 245,527 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Compass Point upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.05.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research published a bullish long?term forecast, issuing a FY2028 EPS estimate of $11.11 for Synchrony — well above the current consensus (~$7.67). That implies meaningful upside to forward earnings power if the firm achieves the drivers behind that view.

Zacks Research published a bullish long?term forecast, issuing a FY2028 EPS estimate of $11.11 for Synchrony — well above the current consensus (~$7.67). That implies meaningful upside to forward earnings power if the firm achieves the drivers behind that view. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also raised near?term/near?cycle estimates in places — notably lifting FY2026 estimates (to $9.29) and increasing some quarterly forecasts (including Q1 2026 and Q2 2026). Those upward revisions support the argument for better-than-expected 2026 earnings execution.

Zacks also raised near?term/near?cycle estimates in places — notably lifting FY2026 estimates (to $9.29) and increasing some quarterly forecasts (including Q1 2026 and Q2 2026). Those upward revisions support the argument for better-than-expected 2026 earnings execution. Neutral Sentiment: Synchrony released its monthly credit?performance statistics (investors should watch trends in charge?offs, delinquencies and receivables for signals on asset quality and reserve needs). Synchrony Financial Reports Monthly Credit Performance Statistics

Synchrony released its monthly credit?performance statistics (investors should watch trends in charge?offs, delinquencies and receivables for signals on asset quality and reserve needs). Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the UBS Financial Services Conference; the transcript may contain detail on strategy, margins and capital deployment but produced no clear market-moving announcement. Synchrony Financial Presents at UBS Financial Services Conference 2026 Transcript

Management presented at the UBS Financial Services Conference; the transcript may contain detail on strategy, margins and capital deployment but produced no clear market-moving announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Industry/strategy pieces explain how Synchrony competes among large S&P 500 peers — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. How Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Competes Among Top S&P 500 Companies

Industry/strategy pieces explain how Synchrony competes among large S&P 500 peers — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: At the same time, Zacks issued several downward revisions to near?term quarters and parts of the FY2027 outlook (cuts to certain Q1/Q3 2027 and Q3 2026 estimates and a lower FY2027 figure), creating mixed signals about short?term earnings momentum and contributing to investor caution.

At the same time, Zacks issued several downward revisions to near?term quarters and parts of the FY2027 outlook (cuts to certain Q1/Q3 2027 and Q3 2026 estimates and a lower FY2027 figure), creating mixed signals about short?term earnings momentum and contributing to investor caution. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks comparison of Capital One (COF) vs. Synchrony highlights Capital One’s recent acquisitions and rising net interest income as differentiators — framing Capital One as having clearer near?term growth/earnings catalysts versus Synchrony’s more niche, partner?driven model. That peer comparison can push money away from SYF toward peers. COF vs. SYF: Which Credit Card Lender Offers More Upside?

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,880. This trade represents a 20.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,350.08. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 88,556 shares of company stock valued at $6,419,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

