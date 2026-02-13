ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,390 Shares of Tompkins Financial Corporation $TMP

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3,207.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 122.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.36 per share, with a total value of $100,010.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $718,531.96. The trade was a 16.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Tompkins Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Tompkins Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of TMP opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.79. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 27.82%.The company had revenue of $257.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Corporation will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Ithaca, New York, that provides a diversified range of financial services. Through its principal banking subsidiary, Tompkins Trust Company, the firm offers commercial and consumer banking products including checking and savings accounts, mortgage loans, and credit facilities. Beyond traditional banking, Tompkins Financial delivers asset management, trust and estate planning, retirement services and investment advisory solutions.

In addition to its core banking operations, Tompkins Financial operates Tompkins Insurance Agencies, which offers property and casualty, life and health insurance coverages to individuals and businesses.

