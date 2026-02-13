ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 14,675 Shares of Stepan Company $SCL

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stepan by 206.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Stepan in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $66.59 on Friday. Stepan Company has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company is a global manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals, primarily known for its development and production of surfactants and related specialty products. The company’s portfolio includes a wide range of ingredients used to enhance the performance of consumer and industrial formulations, such as emulsifiers, foam control agents, odor control agents, antimicrobial products and performance additives. These products are integral components in cleaning solutions, personal care items, agrochemical formulations, coatings, oilfield treatments and polymer systems.

Serving a diverse set of end-markets, Stepan’s offerings address both consumer-facing and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

