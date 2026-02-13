First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,161,000 after purchasing an additional 231,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 673,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,633,000 after buying an additional 209,579 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 69,353 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 94,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 63,746 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after acquiring an additional 45,680 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $70.81 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.90 and a 12 month high of $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

