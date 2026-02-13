Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ANB Bank boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $220.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $258.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $268.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $271.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. The trade was a 9.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

