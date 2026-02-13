ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 33,056 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,056 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 28.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 69,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,351,000 after acquiring an additional 208,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Riju Vashisht sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $747,146.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 95,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,054.65. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $703,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,990.85. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna set a $42.00 price objective on Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

NYSE G opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 10.88%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.930 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

