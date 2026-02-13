ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 132.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 7,176.9% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth $50,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Avnet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Avnet from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Trending Headlines about Avnet

Here are the key news stories impacting Avnet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several near?term and FY2026 estimates (including FY2026 to $4.48 from $4.29, and bumps to Q3 & Q4 FY2026 and some FY2027 quarter estimates), which suggests pockets of stronger near?term outlook that could support the stock. MarketBeat AVT

Zacks raised several near?term and FY2026 estimates (including FY2026 to $4.48 from $4.29, and bumps to Q3 & Q4 FY2026 and some FY2027 quarter estimates), which suggests pockets of stronger near?term outlook that could support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks left a “Hold” rating on AVT; the firm’s mixed set of raises and cuts signals caution rather than a clear upgrade or downgrade from analysts. MarketBeat AVT

Zacks left a “Hold” rating on AVT; the firm’s mixed set of raises and cuts signals caution rather than a clear upgrade or downgrade from analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data shows essentially zero shares short (and an unreliable NaN change), so short covering or new short activity is not a meaningful driver of today’s move. MarketBeat AVT

Reported short interest data shows essentially zero shares short (and an unreliable NaN change), so short covering or new short activity is not a meaningful driver of today’s move. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several mid? to longer?term estimates (cuts to Q1 FY2027, Q4 FY2027, FY2027 and FY2028 along with reductions to several quarterly forecasts), and lowered some forward-year expectations — a net downward revision for future earnings that can pressure the stock. MarketBeat AVT

Avnet Stock Down 0.6%

AVT opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 0.90%.The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet’s offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.