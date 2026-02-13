NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYI. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 154.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a $0.5309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.2%.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts. SPYI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

