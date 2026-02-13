Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 622.31 and traded as low as GBX 421.60. Future shares last traded at GBX 421.60, with a volume of 3,477,408 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Future from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,235 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 984.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 522.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 622.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £394.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 124.20 EPS for the quarter. Future had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Future plc will post 116.6270784 EPS for the current year.

Future declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Future news, insider Ivana Kirkbride purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 per share, with a total value of £5,180. Also, insider Mark Brooker purchased 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 553 per share, with a total value of £39,821.53. Insiders acquired a total of 17,230 shares of company stock worth $9,475,132 in the last 90 days. 5.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

