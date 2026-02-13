WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Up 107.4% in January

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 22,706 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the January 15th total of 10,948 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Investec upgraded shares of WH Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WH Smith currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of WHTPF stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. WH Smith has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66.

WH Smith PLC is a British retail company founded in 1792, known primarily for its network of newsagents and bookstores. The company operates two main divisions—High Street and Travel—serving both everyday customers and travelers. Its product range includes newspapers, magazines, books, stationery, convenience foods, and travel essentials, complemented by digital content and online sales channels.

The High Street division comprises more than 600 stores across the United Kingdom, offering a broad selection of print and convenience products to local communities.

