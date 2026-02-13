Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.88 and traded as low as GBX 1.47. Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 1.52, with a volume of 824,685 shares traded.

Surface Transforms Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of £20.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications. It also provides carbon-ceramic materials for various applications, such as motorsports, military, and other special vehicles. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Liverpool, the United Kingdom.

