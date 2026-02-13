Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Investment Counsel LLC

Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 891,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,267 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 438,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

