Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.48 and last traded at $58.3125, with a volume of 321156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roche from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Roche Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Roche during the third quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Roche by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Roche by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann?La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

