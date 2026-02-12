XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.91 and last traded at $55.2380, with a volume of 18846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of XPEL in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

XPEL Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced protective films and coatings for automotive, marine, aviation, and architectural applications. The company’s core products include paint protection film (PPF), window tinting film, and ceramic coatings designed to shield surfaces from scratches, environmental contaminants, and UV damage. XPEL’s flagship PPF, known for its self-healing properties, is engineered to maintain a vehicle’s factory finish by resisting swirl marks, stone chips, and acid rain.

Beyond automotive protection, XPEL has expanded its offerings to include protective films for electronics and architectural surfaces, providing solutions that enhance durability and prolong the life of high-value assets.

