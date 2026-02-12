ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.15 and last traded at $73.9840, with a volume of 3240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.37. The company has a market cap of $736.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,964,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

