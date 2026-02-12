Short Interest in Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB) Increases By 341.4%

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,317 shares, a growth of 341.4% from the January 15th total of 8,454 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,945 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 886,945 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Callan JMB in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Callan JMB alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Callan JMB

Insider Transactions at Callan JMB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callan JMB

In related news, CEO Wayne D. Williams bought 30,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $50,912.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 68,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,099.25. This represents a 81.87% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 68,855 shares of company stock worth $113,992. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Callan JMB stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 3.79% of Callan JMB worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Callan JMB Stock Performance

NASDAQ CJMB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.54. 82,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,503,447. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. Callan JMB has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $6.13.

Callan JMB (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. Callan JMB had a negative return on equity of 133.43% and a negative net margin of 112.72%.

About Callan JMB

(Get Free Report)

Callan JMB is a vertically integrated logistics and fulfillment company which provides thermal management logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through a combination of proprietary packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics knowhow. We provide a system that utilizes advanced predictive technology to revolutionize the supply chain by guaranteeing the safety, effectiveness, and potency of every product handled to ensure product integrity, and to provide immediate response in time-sensitive industries while ensuring environmental responsibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callan JMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callan JMB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.