Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,343 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the November 30th total of 70,587 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,808 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA MTBA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,872. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $50.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify MBS ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,278,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 71,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC raised its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS. MTBA was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Simplify.

