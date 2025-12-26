Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 64,338 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the November 30th total of 413,213 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 392.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 392.3 days.

Nippon Shinyaku Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NPNKF remained flat at $37.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. Nippon Shinyaku has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

Nippon Shinyaku Company Profile

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. operates as a research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. It specializes in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic drugs across multiple therapeutic areas, including urology, hematology, oncology and internal medicine. The company’s business model integrates in-house research capabilities with strategic collaborations to bring novel small-molecule and biologic products to market.

Established in 1909 by entrepreneur Yorisuke Tsuji, Nippon Shinyaku has evolved from a domestic manufacturer into a global healthcare enterprise.

