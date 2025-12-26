L3Harris Technologies (LHX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2025 – L3Harris Technologies had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – L3Harris Technologies had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/11/2025 – L3Harris Technologies is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

12/1/2025 – L3Harris Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – L3Harris Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/19/2025 – L3Harris Technologies had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – L3Harris Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2025 – L3Harris Technologies is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2025 – L3Harris Technologies had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/4/2025 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – L3Harris Technologies had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna.

10/31/2025 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $318.00 to $323.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.56%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $4,266,179.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at $43,479,447.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

