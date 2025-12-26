Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,386 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the November 30th total of 18,537 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,936 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,936 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 314.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $24.30 during midday trading on Friday. 5,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,867. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics. PFIG was launched on Sep 15, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

