MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,010 shares, a growth of 372.7% from the November 30th total of 5,926 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Stock Up 1.9%
NYSEARCA NRGD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -5.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.
About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs
- Do you know what Amazon is planning for January 1?
- Shots officially fired…
- Washington prepares for war
- Your “birthright claim” just got activated
- Put $1,000 into this stock by Jan 1 [Not NVDA]
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.