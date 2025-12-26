MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,010 shares, a growth of 372.7% from the November 30th total of 5,926 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Stock Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA NRGD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -5.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

