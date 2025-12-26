Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD) Short Interest Up 322.4% in December

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,858 shares, a growth of 322.4% from the November 30th total of 4,464 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.68. 10,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 210,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 195,367 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 162,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 61,590 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF by 525.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 48,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,936 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 145,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (HARD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed ETF that targets futures contracts on hard commodities, making use of long\u002Fshort models, anticipated to perform positivelyduring inflationary periods. HARD was launched on Mar 27, 2023 and is managed by Simplify.

