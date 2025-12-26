Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Short Interest Up 346.2% in December

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 533,237 shares, an increase of 346.2% from the November 30th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,934 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 952,934 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.60. 688,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,347. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1055 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 17,866.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,978,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,089 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,833,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,514,000 after buying an additional 3,082,374 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1,624.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,107,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,028,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,327,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,324 shares during the period.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

