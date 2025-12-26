Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Up 158.3% in December

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,437 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the November 30th total of 10,236 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 31,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 28.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $128,000.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE VGI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,789. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%.

The Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income by investing globally across multiple asset classes. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange, VGI is managed by a team of investment professionals at Virtus Investment Partners who draw on global research capabilities to construct a portfolio of income-producing securities.

The fund’s primary strategy focuses on identifying opportunities in both developed and emerging markets.

