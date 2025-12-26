Short Interest in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (NYSE:BUXX) Drops By 87.4%

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (NYSE:BUXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,172 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the November 30th total of 207,244 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,023 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,023 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUXX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. 96,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,554. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $20.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF by 215.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 329,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,571 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,618,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (BUXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a portfolio of various fixed-income securities of any credit rating from issuers all around the globe. The fund aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years BUXX was launched on Aug 10, 2023 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

