ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,355 shares, an increase of 172.5% from the November 30th total of 1,965 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,251 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,251 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. North Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B comprises approximately 1.3% of North Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. North Capital Inc. owned about 4.05% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B alerts:

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Stock Down 0.8%

AMUB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend

About ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%.

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of 50 publicly traded energy MLPs. AMUB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.