ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,355 shares, an increase of 172.5% from the November 30th total of 1,965 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,251 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,251 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. North Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B comprises approximately 1.3% of North Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. North Capital Inc. owned about 4.05% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
AMUB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $20.88.
The ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of 50 publicly traded energy MLPs. AMUB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.
