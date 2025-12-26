Short Interest in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Expands By 165.1%

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,747 shares, a growth of 165.1% from the November 30th total of 659 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,510 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,510 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPFF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 36,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 805,800.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

