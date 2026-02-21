WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) CEO Douglas Francis Sells 103,019 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Francis sold 103,019 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $70,052.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,467,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,095.16. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.23. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in WM Technology by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 60,013 shares during the last quarter. Beartown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded WM Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.61.

WM Technology, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider that delivers cloud-based solutions to the wealth and asset management industry. The company’s platform is designed to support financial advisors, broker-dealers and registered investment advisors with digital investment advice, portfolio management, performance reporting and compliance monitoring.

WM Technology’s product suite includes tools for streamlined client onboarding, interactive financial planning, automated portfolio rebalancing and tax-aware investment strategies.

