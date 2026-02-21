Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Director Steven Mizell Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $161,510.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,821.65. The trade was a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Mizell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegion alerts:

On Wednesday, February 18th, Steven Mizell sold 400 shares of Allegion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $65,516.00.

Allegion Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $162.34 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $183.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegion by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,402,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,335,000 after buying an additional 157,724 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALLE

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.