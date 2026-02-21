IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Plans $0.19 Interim Dividend

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 515.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.77.

In other IPH news, insider Katharine (Kate) Mason bought 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.45 per share, for a total transaction of A$49,377.90. Also, insider Vicki Carter bought 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.42 per share, with a total value of A$49,278.78. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products. It operates through three segments: Australian and New Zealand IP, Canadian IP, and Asian IP. The company offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trade marks, legal services, and other IP. It also engages in patent attorney, lawyers, support, and data analysis and software businesses. The company serves Fortune Global 500 companies, multinationals, public sector research organizations, SMEs, professional services firms, universities, foreign associates, and other corporate and individual clients.

