Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Marvell Technology worth $37,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $79.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $109.75.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.