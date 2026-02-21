Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 248,720 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $2,713,603,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,866,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,524 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $502,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 59.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $703,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 228.6% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $179,970,000 after acquiring an additional 786,110 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,898.71. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 45,704 shares of company stock worth $7,818,708 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $142.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.87. The stock has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

