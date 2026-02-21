Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 248,720 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $2,713,603,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,866,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,524 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $502,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 59.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $703,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 228.6% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $179,970,000 after acquiring an additional 786,110 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term bullish take: The Motley Fool frames Qualcomm as a buy-the-dip AI technology opportunity, arguing recent short-term weakness creates a longer-term entry point for investors focused on AI exposure. The Ultimate AI Technology Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
- Positive Sentiment: India manufacturing push: Qualcomm selected Tata Electronics to produce automotive modules in India, strengthening its position in connected/automotive components and supporting local supply-chain expansion — a strategic win for automotive revenue exposure. Qualcomm selects Tata Electronics for automotive module production in India
- Positive Sentiment: Foundry/India strategy commentary: Qualcomm’s CEO has publicly pushed for India as a foundry destination and a diversified semiconductor supply chain, signaling management focus on long-term manufacturing footprints that can support automotive and AI chip demand. Qualcomm CEO thinks India could be a foundry destination, calls for diversified semiconductor supply chain: report
- Positive Sentiment: Bull case commentary: Forbes lays out a constructive path for QCOM to reach higher levels based on multi-year AI adoption and licensing/SoC strengths — supportive narrative for momentum and investor confidence. How Qualcomm Stock Rises To $184
- Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: Qualcomm recently beat EPS and revenue estimates and set Q2 guidance (EPS range provided), which underpins the stock’s resilience amid the sector rotation. (Earnings release and guidance cited by market reports.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Trending/attention: Zacks and MarketBeat note QCOM is a trending stock and highlight contrarian signals after a multiyear pullback — increased attention can raise volume and volatility but is not a direct catalyst. Here is What to Know Beyond Why QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is a Trending Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Peripheral hire noted: GoPro’s CFO change mentions a former Qualcomm executive in GoPro’s leadership history—interesting context but not material to QCOM’s near-term operating outlook. GoPro names insider Brian Tratt as CFO
- Negative Sentiment: Competition and revenue pressure: A Yahoo comparison with Sanmina highlights that Sanmina’s 2026 outlook and earnings momentum look stronger and flags revenue pressure for Qualcomm — a reminder of near-term top-line risks. Qualcomm vs. Sanmina: Which Tech Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution: Morgan Stanley resumed coverage with an Underweight and a $132 price target, saying much of the upside is already priced in — this analyst view can weigh on sentiment and cap near-term upside. Morgan Stanley Warns QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Upside Largely Priced In at Current Levels
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $142.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.87. The stock has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.
QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.
The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.
