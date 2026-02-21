Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.
Autosports Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.
Autosports Group Company Profile
