Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Autosports Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicle retailing business in Australia. The company sells new and used motor vehicles, aftermarket products, and spare parts; distributes finance and insurance products; and provides motor vehicle servicing and collision repair services. It also operates used motor vehicle outlets; franchised motorcycle dealerships; and motor vehicle collision repair facilities. Autosports Group Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Leichhardt, Australia.

