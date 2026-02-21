Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Announces $0.13 Interim Dividend

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated facilities management services provider in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Transport, Utilities, and Facilities segments. The company offers road and transport infrastructure services including road network management, routine road maintenance, asset management systems, spray sealing, asphalt laying, and manufacturing and supply of bitumen-based products, and asphalt products, as well as provides landfill diversion solutions and intelligent transport systems; and design and construction of light rail and heavy rail networks, signaling, track and station works, rail safety technology, and bridges.

