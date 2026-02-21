Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Announces $0.13 Interim Dividend

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Downer EDI Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Downer EDI Company Profile
