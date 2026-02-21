NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 325.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $56.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 183.84, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile
