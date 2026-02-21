Tredje AP fonden Sells 21,311 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,311 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $34,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 84.2% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3,750.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total value of $2,463,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,455.52. The trade was a 83.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total transaction of $12,987,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,189.40. This trade represents a 86.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 56,189 shares of company stock worth $30,785,441 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $504.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $607.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $714.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays set a $712.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.23.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

