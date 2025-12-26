American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,510 shares, an increase of 175.7% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,095 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,095 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KORP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:KORP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.35. 26,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

