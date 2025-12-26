iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Short Interest Up 167.7% in December

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 212,827 shares, a growth of 167.7% from the November 30th total of 79,510 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,463 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 86,463 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Price Performance

Shares of THD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.85. 11,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,491. The company has a market capitalization of $216.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.65. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $62.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE now owns 75,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,174,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

