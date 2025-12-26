Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,282 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the November 30th total of 14,348 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,698 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,698 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of HIHO stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,531,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,373. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Highway has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Highway in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Highway 33 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: HIHO) is a special purpose acquisition company formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank?check vehicle, the company does not have commercial operations of its own but instead seeks to partner with an established private company to bring it public through a business combination.

Since completing its initial public offering in 2021, the company has focused on identifying target businesses in growth?oriented industries, including technology, consumer products and specialty manufacturing.

