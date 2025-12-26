Short Interest in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Expands By 162.1%

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,303 shares, a growth of 162.1% from the November 30th total of 2,786 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,501 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,501 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,304,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $981,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. BNP Paribas grew its stake in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEGI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. 33,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

