Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Toll Brothers (TOL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL):
- 12/12/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 12/11/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $147.00 to $141.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $143.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – Toll Brothers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $183.00 to $181.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $145.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2025 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2025 – Toll Brothers is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Toll Brothers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.37%.
In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toll Brothers
- “$6.6 Trillion Of Customer Bank Deposits At Risk”
- Shots officially fired…
- Washington prepares for war
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Terrifying reason Trump killed the U.S. penny?
Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.