Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Toll Brothers (TOL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL):

12/12/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/11/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $147.00 to $141.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $143.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Toll Brothers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $183.00 to $181.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $145.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Toll Brothers is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.37%.

Get Toll Brothers Inc alerts:

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.