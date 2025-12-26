Trans Global Group (OTCMKTS:TGGI) and GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Financial Survey

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) and Trans Global Group (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GFL Environmental and Trans Global Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GFL Environmental $5.62 billion 2.76 -$527.43 million $6.38 6.78 Trans Global Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Trans Global Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans Global Group has a beta of -2.34, meaning that its share price is 334% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GFL Environmental and Trans Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GFL Environmental 50.99% 3.06% 1.21% Trans Global Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Trans Global Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GFL Environmental and Trans Global Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GFL Environmental 0 2 12 2 3.00 Trans Global Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

GFL Environmental currently has a consensus price target of $57.08, suggesting a potential upside of 32.06%. Given GFL Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than Trans Global Group.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats Trans Global Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Trans Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Trans Global Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.