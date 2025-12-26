Short Interest in Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Drops By 71.1%

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 99,846 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the November 30th total of 345,183 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,084 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,084 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.6 days.

Melexis Price Performance

MLXSF remained flat at $65.62 during trading on Friday. Melexis has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $88.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79.

About Melexis

Melexis NV is a Belgian fabless semiconductor company specializing in the design, development and sale of micro-electronic components for sensing, driving and communication applications. The company’s product portfolio centers on integrated circuits and system solutions tailored primarily to the automotive market, covering magnetic, pressure and temperature sensing, as well as motor and display driver ICs. Melexis sensors enable precise measurement and control functions in vehicles, from engine management and transmission to advanced safety and driver?assistance systems.

In addition to core sensor products, Melexis offers mixed?signal ASICs, microcontrollers and high?voltage powertrain modules that support electrification and automated driving technologies.

